Defiant Hunter Biden condemns GOP impeachment efforts in long-awaited testimony

Hunter Biden railed against Republicans in a closed door-hearing Wednesday as part of a GOP-led impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden, accusing them of having “hunted” him for more than a year.

In a defiant statement before what was expected to be a lengthy deposition, the president’s son accused the GOP of having “built your entire partisan house of cards on lies” and blamed Trump-supporter conspiracies for the allegations against his father.

“For more than a year, your Committees have hunted me in your partisan political pursuit of my dad,” he told the House Oversight Committee, according to a copy of the statement he released in advance. “You have trafficked in innuendo, distortion, and sensationalism — all the while ignoring the clear and convincing evidence staring you in the face.”

House Republicans have long tried to show that the president benefited from the business pursuits of his family members, so far unsuccessfully. Biden family members and their associates have testified under oath that the president has received no financial gain from their activities.

The younger Biden reiterated his claim that he never involved his father in any of his business decisions, saying: “Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”

It’s unlikely that an impeachment will come to fruition, however, as House Republicans would need every vote to overcome their razor-thin majority.