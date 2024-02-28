Alexei Navalny’s funeral to be held in Moscow on Friday

Alexei Navalny’s widow voiced fears over disruptions and arrests at her husband’s funeral, which his team confirmed will be held in Moscow on Friday.

“I am not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to Alexei,” Yulia Navalnaya said in an address to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Navalny’s team said they had struggled to secure a funeral home to help with arrangements, saying some declined to work with them once they learned who the burial was for, while others were directly prohibited.

AD

A farewell ceremony for Navalny, Russia’s high-profile opposition figure who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony earlier this month, will take place in Moscow’s Maryino district on Friday morning, followed by a funeral service at Borisovskoye Cemetery and then a burial.