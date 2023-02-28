Xi’s new justice minister is a rare woman appointee to the upper echelon of Chinese politics

With a background in law, He joined the Communist Party in 1984, climbing the ranks of Beijing’s court system and Shaanxi’s provincial standing committee, where she rose to deputy chief.

She moved to Beijing in 2020 to take up a new role as the vice president of the Supreme People’s Court, China’s top court, where she was in charge of daily affairs, according to state media.

A statement announcing He's appointment as Justice Minister on Sunday emphasized that she was a woman, with the word woman written in Chinese in parenthesis after her name.

Order of the President of the People's Republic of China

He replaces Tang Yijun, who was elected as chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.