Why Chief Justice Roberts invoked the French Revolution to talk about Biden's student debt relief plan

A 2003 law gives the Secretary of Education the power to "waive or modify" government statutes like student debt programs during an emergency. That's what the Biden administration says it did following the pandemic.

But the six Republican-led states challenging Biden's plan in court, argued that the administration exceeded its authority.

Roberts, in turn, quoted Scalia in questioning whether "modify" is an accurate way to refer to what the student debt relief plan did:

'Modify,' in our view, connotes moderate change. It might be good English to say that the French Revolution 'modified' the status of the French nobility, but only because there is a figure of speech called understatement and a literary device known as sarcasm.

"We're talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans," Roberts added. "How does that fit under the normal understanding of 'modify?'"

In response, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar argued that the president was acting within his authority based on powers given to him by Congress.