The moon might be getting its own time zone

At the moment, lunar time is calculated with deep space antennas, which measure time in sync with the time on Earth.

The ESA says that this method of time-telling won’t be sustainable as lunar exploration grows in the years ahead, especially after the construction of the Gateway space station, which will regularly host astronauts.

Moon time will need to be standardized, so the ESA expects it will need to collaborate with other international space agencies in order to agree on the timing.

Time standardization is not new: Coordinated Universal Time, known as UTC, is already in place globally as a regular measurement for aviation, banking, and the internet.