US, DR Congo sign $1.2B health deal

Feb 27, 2026, 8:46am EST
A Congolese health official administers a mpox vaccination to a man in Goma.
Stringer/Reuters

The US and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a $1.2 billion health agreement, as part of Washington’s new “trade-not-aid” strategy for Africa.

Under the deal, Washington will provide three-quarters of the funding over the next five years; Kinshasa will make up the rest. The co-investment structure marks a stark shift from the traditional aid-led engagement model.

The deal is Washington’s latest on the continent, with more than a dozen nations agreeing to similar pacts recently. The White House’s sudden strategy shift has nonetheless left many regional nations struggling to get by, and experts have warned that aid cuts could lead to many more deaths.

A chart showing the coverage of essential health services by country
Jeronimo Gonzalez
