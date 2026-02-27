Events Email Briefings
RAM chip demand driving up PC costs, HP says

Feb 27, 2026, 8:44am EST
Chips.
Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

HP said that RAM chips now account for 35% of the cost of materials in a new PC, up from 18% in the previous quarter, as AI demand drives a memory shortage.

The computer manufacturer told investors that the doubling of memory costs would likely drive up prices and reduce sales.

AI hyperscaling is hitting consumer products elsewhere, too: The RAM shortfall will cause smartphone shipments to fall 12.9% this year, analysis firm IDC predicted, the biggest single-year dip in more than a decade, as average selling prices rise 14%.

The lower end of the market will be hardest hit, IDC said, as sub-$100 smartphones become uneconomical, meaning shipments to developing countries will fall the most.

