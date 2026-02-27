Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Pakistan in ‘open war’ with Afghanistan after cross-border strikes

Feb 27, 2026, 6:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo of the aftermath of the strikes.
Pakistani security forces/Handout via Reuters

Pakistan said it is in “open war” with Afghanistan after both sides carried out cross-border strikes.

Islamabad claimed to have killed more than 130 Taliban targets in Kabul and elsewhere, with Pakistan’s defense minister warning “there will be chaos and reckoning.” The attacks follow years of tensions: Pakistan accuses the Afghan authorities of doing little to halt militant groups operating in the region, with their porous border providing a safe haven for militants.

The fraying ties prompted Islamabad to return almost three million Afghan nationals in recent months, straining Kabul’s scant resources. The conflict also threatens to worsen Afghanistan’s already grave humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by Western aid cuts following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD