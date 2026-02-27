New AI-generated videos push boundaries

A series of realistic, AI-generated videos inundated the internet this week — including a 15-minute superhero short by The Dor Brothers and a mock commercial for a gym where humans who lost their jobs to AI instead power it by exercising at “Energym,” and sales-pitched by AI-generated older versions of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos.

The spoof on the tech kingpins, created by Belgian startup AiCandy, is meant to mock AI’s insatiable demand for energy but it hits on a very real concern that we’re hurtling too fast toward a doomsday scenario.

The irony here is that the videos also show just how good AI-generated content is getting (also, Nano Banana 2 dropped this week) and how much it can get away with, for now — fueling the even faster adoption of AI.