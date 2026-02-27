Hillary Clinton denies meeting Epstein in testimony to US lawmakers

Hillary Clinton told US lawmakers that she never met the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as she testified in a confrontational closed-door deposition.

Republicans compelled the former secretary of state to testify; her husband, former President Bill Clinton will do so today. But Clinton called proceedings “partisan political theater” designed to protect US President Donald Trump and his party. “You have made little effort to call the people who show up most prominently in the Epstein files,” she said.

Proceedings from the nominally closed committee were halted when a Republican leaked an image of Clinton to a conservative influencer, and House Republicans reportedly asked her about UFOs and the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.