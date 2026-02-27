Democrats weigh how harshly to go after firms that courted Trump

Top Democrats are weighing how harshly they would go after corporations that have courted President Donald Trump’s approval, if they retake the House in November.

As businesses greet House Democrats’ rising midterm prospects with prep for a flurry of subpoenas and information requests, the party’s lawmakers are already drawing CEOs a roadmap for their potential majority. Judiciary Committee Democrats have sent missives since last year to Paramount, Hewlett-Packard and Alphabet, and Oversight Committee Democrats have homed in on fundraising for the White House’s ballroom renovation.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the Oversight panel’s top Democrat, told Semafor he would focus on alleged corruption in the Trump administration, Jeffrey Epstein, immigration enforcement, and even cost-of-living issues. He said his office has already contacted some corporations about a future investigative agenda.

“There’s opportunities to look at not just corporations that we think are enabling some of Trump’s corruption, but certainly corporations that are not supporting American families and not really focusing on affordability,” Garcia said.

It’s a departure from the traditional practice of minority parties in Congress to not get too far ahead of themselves planning for power they haven’t yet won. But Democrats’ bigger risk may be in failing to learn from history.

The corporate investigations they’re eyeing could lead to a retread of 2019, when Democrats also swept into the House majority only to encounter deep internal divisions over how far to go in conducting oversight while also passing their own agenda.

The shadow of Trump’s first term will hang over Democrats’ decisions. Democratic leaders are loath to engage in discussions about impeaching him, particularly since they would lack the Senate votes to convict in even the rosiest midterm scenario.

But the more they talk about future investigations, the closer Democrats come to an investigation that could open an impeachment Pandora’s Box.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Judiciary Committee Democrat, said he was interested in potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which forbids the president from receiving gifts from foreign governments or US taxpayers. It was a major Democratic focus — and a potential impeachment article — during Trump’s first term.

“The cardinal, original sin of Trump was to decide that he was going to use the presidency as a profit-making enterprise in his first term, and I would say that Congress should have impeached him for receiving millions and millions of dollars from foreign governments,” Raskin said.