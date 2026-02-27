Chinese universities rise in global rankings

Beijing’s massive education investments have helped to create dozens of elite institutions, pushing Chinese universities up the global rankings.

China’s ascent has been underpinned by heavy spending in science and technology: Chinese STEM graduates outnumber US ones by more than eight to one. Quality is up too. Beijing’s so-called genius program now recruits 100,000 talented teenagers every year, often fast-tracking their education through to the end of tertiary education.

Rising anti-Chinese sentiment in the US has also fed the return of some of the country’s brightest minds. One American researcher said the trend was not coincidental: “It’s not a ‘mystery bounce’ but the result of three decades of sustained, targeted investment,” he told the Financial Times.