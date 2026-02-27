Exclusive / Amazon’s security chief says AI will demand more data monitoring

I spoke with Chet Kapoor, Amazon’s new security chief, about how security firms will do in the age of AI given how much SaaS companies have been getting hammered as Anthropic and others take aim at their businesses.

Kapoor disagrees with the notion that security systems will be replaced with more powerful AI. As AI agents proliferate on corporate networks, observing what, exactly, those agents do creates work for security firms, and generates data that will require even more AI to parse. “The amount of signals you capture are going to exponentially increase,” he tells me.

Likewise, the proliferation of software code in the AI era will also be riddled with mistakes and bugs that can only be parsed by even more AI. And on the other end of the spectrum, we’re starting to see an explosion in AI-enabled cyberattacks that utilize tools like Claude to make even sophisticated hackers look like state actors.

On second thought, shorting security stocks might be a bad idea.