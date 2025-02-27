US actor Gene Hackman and his wife found dead

The Oscar-winning US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead together with their dog at their New Mexico home Wednesday.

Officials from the Santa Fe County Sheriff said that an active investigation was underway into the circumstances of their deaths, but that they did not believe foul play was a factor.

Hackman was nominated for five Academy Awards during his 40-year career, with notable work including Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

The New York Times described Hackman as an actor who never fit the mold of a Hollywood star, and who played “seemingly ordinary characters with deceptive subtlety, intensity and often charm.”

Hackman retired from acting in 2008, and with his second wife, Betsy, a classically trained pianist, stayed mostly out of the spotlight.