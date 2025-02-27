UK PM Keir Starmer to pitch Europe peacekeeping proposal to Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will pitch Trump today on a European peacekeeping proposal that involves using the US as a “backstop” to secure Ukraine post-war.

“We get it, that this needs to be a European endeavor,” a British official said, “but we know that European defense and defense of Ukraine will depend in some part on the United States.”

Starmer is the second of three European leaders to visit the White House this week, and his meeting comes on the heels of a new UK pledge to cut foreign aid in order to significantly boost defense spending.

The UK Prime Minister also hopes to nurture his country’s “special relationship” with the US by increasing defense and economic ties; including proposing a new partnership on advanced technology, the British official said. Starmer may have better luck courting Trump than other European leaders, after Trump decried the EU as “formed to screw the United States.”