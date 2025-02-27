Trump says Putin would ‘keep his word’ on Ukraine peace deal

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t violate a potential peace deal in Ukraine. “He’ll keep his word,” Trump said at the start of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

The British premier is in Washington with “a promise and a plea,” The New York Times wrote: Starmer is pledging to increase UK’s defense spending and to send peacekeeping troops to post-war Ukraine, while urging Trump not to abandon Kyiv in favor of Moscow’s demands.

At a press conference, Trump called his UK counterpart a “very tough negotiator.”