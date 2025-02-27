Trump cancels Obama-era initiative to boost access to electricity in Africa

US President Donald Trump canceled a longstanding initiative to boost electricity access in Africa, where more than 600 million people still lack reliable energy.

The Obama-era program was designed by USAID, which the Trump administration has sought to dismantle.

Unreliable access to electricity in Africa has stifled industrial growth and limited small- and medium-sized businesses, two experts argued in The Conversation.

However a recent report by African Energy Chamber, an advocacy group, suggests that nations could gain energy independence if they tap their vast potential for solar power, the cost of which has been falling precipitously.