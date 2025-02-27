NBCUniversal’s Conde teases news subscription service

NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said the network is planning to launch a premium subscription service for news as soon as late 2025.

At Semafor’s Innovating to Restore Trust in News Summit on Thursday, Conde said the new service would be “laser-focused” on premium video, “in all shapes and forms, short-form, long-form.”

Conde maintained that some news content will remain free and ad-supported. He pointed, though, to the success of the network’s free streaming news channel, NBC News Now, as evidence of consumer demand for high-quality video.

NBC’s roots, Conde said, are in “free journalism for mass audiences – that’s not going to change.” And he stressed that the “best journalism” will remain free.

“But in addition to that, we think there’s an opportunity to provide a premium experience for subscriptions here,” Conde added.