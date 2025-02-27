More than 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts axed

The Trump administration plans to axe more than 90% of USAID’s foreign aid contracts, underscoring the scope of Washington’s retreat from providing humanitarian help abroad.

Some $54 billion in contracts is set to be eliminated as part of the review, according to a memo and court filings reviewed by The Associated Press. The move will force thousands of US-funded programs across 120 countries to stop work, including projects aimed at fighting disease, eliminating poverty, and stabilizing conflict zones.

A further $4.4 billion in grants was also cut, according to the AFP.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court intervened in a legal battle over nearly $2 billion in frozen foreign aid, blocking a lower court’s order that would have required the Trump administration to release billions in suspended funds by midnight. Despite promises by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide waivers for some contracts, projects credited with containing Ebola outbreaks and saving millions of lives through HIV and AIDS treatment have reportedly had their funding suspended, with one humanitarian official describing the move to NPR as “a global health massacre.”