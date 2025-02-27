Europe courts India on trade as Washington trade threats escalate

Top European Commission leaders headed to India in a bid to strengthen trade ties, marking a contrast with US President Donald Trump’s punitive approach of ramping up tariffs worldwide.

Brussels is aiming to revive dormant free-trade negotiations, though New Delhi is expected to voice concerns about an EU carbon import tariff.

Their talks come a day after Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on goods from the EU, the latest antagonistic remarks to spur debate within the bloc over whether the White House’s “real goal is to destroy” the EU, The New York Times reported.

“We’re ready to partner,” a bloc spokesman said, “if you play by the rules.”