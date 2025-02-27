CNN’s Mark Thompson charts a future beyond cable

CNN has to move beyond cable to stay relevant in the digital era, chairman and CEO Mark Thompson told Semafor’s Max Tani in an interview Thursday.

“We have this great legacy platform, cable TV, but the future of CNN and the growth of CNN is not going to happen on that platform,” Thompson said, adding that leaning into more “news-adjacent” products would be key to securing its future.

That a growing number of journalists are going it alone to publish on platforms like Substack doesn’t make legacy platforms redundant, however, he told Tani at the Semafor Innovating to Restore Trust in News Summit in Washington, DC. “To say there’s no role for The New York Times and CNN because someone’s got a successful Substack is a simplified way of looking at the world,” Thompson said.

Part of that has included introducing a digital paywall in October last year, asking users to subscribe for $3.99 a month after they hit a certain number of articles.