Thousands of Ugandans may sue over U.S. security work in Iraq, Afghanistan

The Scoop
KAMPALA, Uganda — Thousands of Ugandans who guarded U.S. government buildings in war zones are preparing to sue their former employers who they claim failed to pay their agreed wages and cover medical bills, leaving many badly injured and mired in debt.
The workers guarded institutions and military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. invasion of both nations from 2005 to 2022. They were recruited by private security companies contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
The guards, who were cheaper than American personnel, helped meet the need for increased security at U.S. buildings after they became targets for insurgent attacks following the toppling of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and the fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The private security companies included Tennessee headquartered Explosives Ordnance Disposal Technology (EODT), Special Operations Consulting (SOC) and Constellis (formerly Triple Canopy) — both based in Virginia — and Sabre (Torres) International, among others.
Uganda’s government last month gave its backing to former workers seeking restitution after they presented ministers with documents to support their claims, including letters of employment after a campaign by a group of more than 130,000 Ugandan ex-contractors.
“Whoever is responsible will need to come clean [because] I haven’t seen anyone deny that these people were working for the Americans,” said Uganda’s Security Minister Jim Muhwezi.
The Special Returnees Association (SRA), a Ugandan umbrella organization of former security guards in Iraq and Afghanistan which has more than 130,000 members, told Semafor Africa it may pursue a “mass legal action” on behalf of thousands of its members to secure financial compensation and pay for the medical costs of those injured.
The claims would be against various companies, especially the biggest contractors, EODT, SOC and Constellis in the U.S. courts. The SRA said litigation would be an option if compensation could not be arranged through diplomatic channels involving Uganda government’s security and labor ministries.
EODT, SOC and Constellis did not respond to emails and phone calls from Semafor Africa seeking comment in response to the allegations and the prospect of legal action.
“We are aware of the labor dispute some Ugandans allegedly have with private security firms that were operating in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Ellen Masi, the U.S. Mission Uganda Public Affairs Counselor, told Semafor Africa. “We do not have any additional information at this time.”
The Pentagon, in an email, said it was unable to comment and referred Semafor Africa to EODT and SOC.
Know More
Victor Musinguzi, coordinator of the SRA, said the guards were tasked to man security points and cities where there were U.S. weapons and equipment, forward operating bases, food supplies, military hospitals, top officials’ residences, embassies and offices.
The security personnel — hired through recruitment agencies in their home country — were given “letters of authorization,” copies of which have been seen by Semafor Africa. The documents, complete with a DoD watermark and the signature of the representative of the defense secretary, stated terms of service and benefits, at U.S. GS-12 and GS-13 pay grades, which translated into $59,000 and $80,000 annually respectively.
Upon reaching their duty stations, the guard personnel said they were coerced into signing new employment contracts with significantly less favorable conditions that offered annual pay packages of between $4,800 and $12,000, according to the documents that Uganda’s security minister reviewed.
Six Ugandans were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to documents presented to the Ugandan government, while 48 later died from injuries they suffered in the war zones.
Ugandans were not the only Africans hired to protect U.S. buildings. The companies also recruited from Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, Burundi and a number of West African countries.
Julius’s view
The SRA believes the security companies failed to honor promises laid out in employment contracts, often with a huge impact on people’s lives. The group says many Ugandan returnees were injured, only to find their medical costs were not covered — despite contracts stating that such care would be provided. “Many have been forced to sell off their assets and live in debt as they struggle to cover the costs of treating injuries sustained during their service,” the SRA said in a statement last month.
“As a result of these unfulfilled promises and exploitative practices, the majority of SRA members are living in extreme poverty and enduring mental anguish,” the group said.
If this leads to the U.S. courts, it won’t be the first time. Tara Coughlin, an American attorney who runs a law firm in the U.S. state of Michigan, has represented Ugandan ex-contractors who were wounded in Iraq between 2005 and 2010. Some of these cases were settled for between $2,500 and $100,000 but other claims were denied in the different U.S. state courts between 2009 and 2016.
Mixed results from these previous cases makes it hard to predict the outcome of any legal process. Both sides will fancy their chances if this goes to court.
But, beyond the intricacies of any future litigation, the experiences of the people struggling with debt and life altering injuries have shone a light on the wider challenges faced by Ugandans — and other Africans — seeking work abroad under uncertain circumstances.
Taking work overseas is challenging and requires a leap of faith. It can lead to painful experiences, as in the case of Ugandan women who have sought domestic work in Saudi Arabia only to be subjected to horrific abuse. Many back at home are completely unaware of such risks. For others, faced with a lack of job options and the promise of well paid work that could benefit them and their relatives, it’s a risk worth taking — even in a war zone.
Room for Disagreement
The veterans face a difficult time proving their case whether in court or through diplomacy, argues Emmy Agaba who worked as security personnel in Iraq from 2005 to 2011, before switching to Jordan with another group of U.S. contractors.
He says the contractors may be indemnified by the way they administered the contracts and terms of employment which were read out for the recruited security guards to append the signatures before they departed for their duty station.