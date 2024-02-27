Thousands of Ugandans may sue over U.S. security work in Iraq, Afghanistan

KAMPALA, Uganda — Thousands of Ugandans who guarded U.S. government buildings in war zones are preparing to sue their former employers who they claim failed to pay their agreed wages and cover medical bills, leaving many badly injured and mired in debt.

The workers guarded institutions and military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. invasion of both nations from 2005 to 2022. They were recruited by private security companies contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The guards, who were cheaper than American personnel, helped meet the need for increased security at U.S. buildings after they became targets for insurgent attacks following the toppling of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and the fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The private security companies included Tennessee headquartered Explosives Ordnance Disposal Technology (EODT), Special Operations Consulting (SOC) and Constellis (formerly Triple Canopy) — both based in Virginia — and Sabre (Torres) International, among others.

Uganda’s government last month gave its backing to former workers seeking restitution after they presented ministers with documents to support their claims, including letters of employment after a campaign by a group of more than 130,000 Ugandan ex-contractors.

“Whoever is responsible will need to come clean [because] I haven’t seen anyone deny that these people were working for the Americans,” said Uganda’s Security Minister Jim Muhwezi.

The Special Returnees Association (SRA), a Ugandan umbrella organization of former security guards in Iraq and Afghanistan which has more than 130,000 members, told Semafor Africa it may pursue a “mass legal action” on behalf of thousands of its members to secure financial compensation and pay for the medical costs of those injured.

The claims would be against various companies, especially the biggest contractors, EODT, SOC and Constellis in the U.S. courts. The SRA said litigation would be an option if compensation could not be arranged through diplomatic channels involving Uganda government’s security and labor ministries.

EODT, SOC and Constellis did not respond to emails and phone calls from Semafor Africa seeking comment in response to the allegations and the prospect of legal action.

“We are aware of the labor dispute some Ugandans allegedly have with private security firms that were operating in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Ellen Masi, the U.S. Mission Uganda Public Affairs Counselor, told Semafor Africa. “We do not have any additional information at this time.”

The Pentagon, in an email, said it was unable to comment and referred Semafor Africa to EODT and SOC.