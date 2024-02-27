The Michigan primary protest vote against Biden’s support for Israel

Voters in Michigan opposed to Washington’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war are planning to use the state’s presidential primary to protest against President Joe Biden’s policies.

A network of grassroots organizations have urged the public to vote “uncommitted” on their ballots to oppose Biden’s continued military support for Israel in its attacks on Gaza. While the president is still expected to win the race, the protest vote could portend trouble for the Democrats as the general election approaches.

The organizers hope to capture 10,000 “uncommitted” votes — targeting young people, progressives, and Arab Americans — and push Biden toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for their votes in November. Biden said Monday that he hopes to have a temporary ceasefire in place within a week, an agreement that would still fall short of the Michigan organizers’ demands.

Michigan is a crucial swing state, and former Rep. Andy Levin, D.-Mich., told The Wall Street Journal that “it’s going to be very hard or even impossible to beat Donald Trump in Michigan if President Biden doesn’t change course.”