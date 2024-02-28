Lawmakers draw close to a partial government funding deal

Congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to fund the federal agencies currently set to shut down on March 2, a senior Republican House leadership aide told Semafor.

The agreement would cover the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs, among other agencies, keeping them open through the end of the fiscal year.

The aide described the talks as “very fluid,” adding that there could be an agreement on more than just the departments funded through four of the appropriations bills slated to expire Friday. But pushing a deal over the finish line would likely require a short continuing resolution or a brief weekend shutdown.