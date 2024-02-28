Senate Republicans may be warming to Congress’s $78 billion tax bill

Fissures are forming among Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee over the House-passed $78 billion tax bill, with some looking to pass the legislation as-is while others demand concessions that risk sinking it.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho., the panel’s ranking member, remains dug-in against the legislation over one of its reforms to the Child Tax Credit. Known as the “lookback provision,” the change would allow families to claim a larger benefit using their previous year’s earnings in certain cases, such as if a parent lost their job. Some Republicans have argued the measure could be a disincentive to work.

But other GOP committee members appear to be dropping their early skepticism of the legislation, which pairs several key business tax deductions with upgrades to the child credit. “I want to get a bill passed,” Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who also chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Semafor. “It’s very important for global competitiveness and provisions [are] in there for jobs and economic growth.”

Sen. Todd Young, another Finance Committee member, also told Semafor he’s eager to reauthorize the business tax provisions included in the bill and that in recent weeks he’s talked with other Republican Senators who were “warm to the package.”