rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Feb 27, 2024, 1:20pm EST

Navalny’s lawyer briefly detained, Russian media reports

Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and lawyer Vasily Dubkov arrive at the regional department of Russia's Investigative Committee in the town of Salekhard on February 17.
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: The daily global news briefing you can trust. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Russian law enforcement officers detained Alexei Navalny’s lawyer, Vasily Dubkov, who had accompanied the opposition leader’s mother to Russia’s Far North to try to persuade authorities to hand over her son’s body, Russian independent media reported.

Dubkov was later released from the police department, he told the Russian independent outlet Verstka. He did not tell the outlet why he had been detained, but said that it was an obstruction of his legal practice. Novaya Gazeta reported that the lawyer was detained on charges of disorderly conduct. The outlets did not specify when he was detained or for how long.

Dubkov is not the first of Navalny’s lawyers to face a run-in with the law. Three of Navalny’s lawyers were detained in 2023 on accusations of abetting an “extremist” organization, the classification given to Navalny’s groups since 2021.

AD

Two other lawyers who worked with Navalny have fled Russia, and are currently on Russia’s wanted list, Russian media reported earlier this month.

Semafor Logo
AD