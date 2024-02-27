NATO says no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Military bloc NATO said it had “no plans” to send combat troops to Ukraine, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said the idea could not be ruled out.

There are “no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, as member states including Germany, the U.K., and Spain said they did not back any such move. The Kremlin in turn reacted by saying it would certainly go to war with NATO in the event that Western militaries enter Ukraine.

Defeating Russia is crucial to European security, Macron said on Monday after a meeting of European leaders in Paris. There is “no consensus” on sending Western troops to aid Ukraine’s war efforts, he added, but said “nothing can be ruled out.”