Japan Inc. is finally ready for the global stage

Japan’s Nikkei index closed at a record high on Monday, after hitting a milestone last week that shows years of corporate reforms are finally paying off.

Under pressure from shareholders and regulators trying to jumpstart economic growth, Japan’s sleepy corporate giants have adopted a Western-style embrace of profits. They added independent board members and began to unwind their stakes in each other, which had insulated managers from outside pressure. They bought back a record $65 billion in stock in 2023 after the Tokyo stock exchange required underperformers to “comply or explain” depressed stock prices.

International investors noticed: Foreign flows into Japanese stocks hit a 10-year high in 2023.

“Traditionally Japan worried more about employment stability and workers than shareholders,” said Bruce Aronson, a senior advisor at the Japan Center of the U.S.-Asia Law Institute. “But there’s a realization that there’s a cost to having companies that don’t take risks, that protect management. There’s a cost to innovation and economic dynamism.”

Hedge funds like Elliott Management, which had tried Western-style activism at Japanese companies including Toshiba and Sony with little sustained success, are starting to rack up wins. Last year, industrial conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing announced a record stock buyback under pressure from the fund, which is now pressing its ideas at Japan’s biggest property group.

“The last piece of the puzzle: Can a foreign firm come and do a hostile takeover, or go around management that is dug-in?” Aronson said. “Sounds plausible, maybe feasible, but it hasn’t happened yet.”