Iran makes surprise cut to stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium

In a surprise move, Iran has cut its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium over the past few months, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report, but continued expanding a nuclear program Tehran has maintained is for civilian purposes.

The move to dilute its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium could ease fears of a direct confrontation between the Islamic Republic and Washington as Israel’s war in Gaza has grown into a broader regional conflict.

The drop marked the first time Tehran has cut its stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium, which it started producing in 2021. The move was detailed in a confidential report by the UN’s nuclear watchdog obtained by The Wall Street Journal and other outlets.

In a separate report, the IAEA stated that Iran continues to obstruct an investigation into uranium particles detected at undeclared locations. Iran is the only state without nuclear weapons that produces 60% enriched uranium.

“Until Iran provides technically credible explanations” for its nuclear activities, inspectors “will not be able to confirm the correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations,” the IAEA’s Director General Rafael Grossi told diplomats, Bloomberg reported.

Iran’s top nuclear official has invited Grossi to Iran in May to “remove misunderstandings and expand cooperation,” he told the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency.