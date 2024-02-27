Biden says Gaza ceasefire could start by Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden said a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could come into effect as soon as Monday as Qatar-led truce talks accelerated.

Israel and Hama have been negotiating over a ceasefire through Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators for months, with officials trying to reach a deal before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 10.

“We’re not done yet,” Biden told reporters. “My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”