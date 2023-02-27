What the UK-EU post-Brexit agreement means for Northern Ireland shoppers and pub-goers

United Kingdom and European Union leaders on Monday announced they have made a deal on a new post-Brexit trade agreement for Northern Ireland.

The new agreement aims to smooth out various trading rules and checks for goods going between Northern Ireland, the rest of the U.K., and the rest of Europe.

The agreement, if adopted by British lawmakers, could repair some of the tensions caused by the previous Northern Ireland Protocol, such as the de facto border between the two islands it created in the Irish Sea.

Here's how the proposed framework could impact the average Northern Ireland resident, according to U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.