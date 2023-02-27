The northern lights made a rare appearance over the UK. Here’s why

Typically, the northern lights are visible closer to the North Pole, meaning that Scandinavian countries, Canada, and parts of Russia generally get the best view. Scotland is also no stranger to the aurora, but the spectacle is a rarity in more southern locations.

The U.K.’s Met Office that "under severe space weather conditions the lights can be seen throughout the UK."

The Met Office said that the lights were visible due to a “coronal mass ejection,” a rush of plasma that exits the sun’s surface and causes geomagnetic storms. Those storms result in the northern lights, and the high intensity of this latest ejection means the aurora is appearing further afield than usual.