The CEO of the world’s largest timeshare owner is picking up new customers thanks to out-of-control rental fees

Travel + Leisure is the world’s largest timeshare owner, with brands like Wyndham Destinations a part of its portfolio of properties. The public company, like many in the travel sector, was decimated by COVID as its market cap was cut in half in a matter of days.

The Orlando-based firm has mostly bounced back, bringing in close to $3.6 billion in revenue last year, a 17% jump from 2021 though still not yet at pre-pandemic levels. CEO Mike Brown spoke with us about why people would rather own than put up with high rental fees, younger generations’ interest in the vacation model, and where he vacations.