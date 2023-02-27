Hong Kong to finally drop its COVID mask mandate

Hong Kong has had a compulsory mask rule for both indoors and outdoors since July 2020, with a fine of $5,000 HKD ($640) for violators. Over the past few months, the city has eased many of its aggressive COVID-19 restrictions, SCMP reported.

Although the city has largely followed in the footsteps of mainland China’s COVID rules, residents in the mainland were no longer required to wear masks outdoors, although it is still encouraged inside public areas, such as airports and train stations.

According to the Post’s sources, Hong Kong could drop both the indoor and outdoor mask mandate as soon as Wednesday, with some exceptions such as in healthcare facilities.

So far, only those who are doing “strenuous activity” or visiting country parks are exempt from wearing masks.