Andrew Tate will remain in jail at least until March

Tate, 36, filed his third appeal to be released from detention, but his request was rejected last week, DICOTT spokesperson Ramona Bolla told the Associated Press. He will remain in jail at least until March 29.

Tate, along with his brother, Tristan, and two unidentified alleged female co-conspirators have yet to be formally charged with any crimes, but Romanian law dictates that judges can hold people under detention if there is enough evidence to suggest a crime has taken place.

The former kickboxer has repeatedly said that Romanian officials have no evidence against him and that the allegations against him are "political" in nature. He tweeted a cryptic message after his detention was extended on Monday, writing, "They weaponize lies to keep me in here. But you cannot hide the sun forever."