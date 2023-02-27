Andrew Tate will remain in jail at least until March
Andrew Tate — the British-American influencer known for his misogynistic and violent online rhetoric — will remain in jail for at least another month after losing his appeal against a judge's decision to extend his detention for a third time.
The decision comes as Romanian authorities continue their investigation into human trafficking and rape allegations.
Tate, 36, filed his third appeal to be released from detention, but his request was rejected last week, DICOTT spokesperson Ramona Bolla told the Associated Press. He will remain in jail at least until March 29.
Tate, along with his brother, Tristan, and two unidentified alleged female co-conspirators have yet to be formally charged with any crimes, but Romanian law dictates that judges can hold people under detention if there is enough evidence to suggest a crime has taken place.
The former kickboxer has repeatedly said that Romanian officials have no evidence against him and that the allegations against him are "political" in nature. He tweeted a cryptic message after his detention was extended on Monday, writing, "They weaponize lies to keep me in here. But you cannot hide the sun forever."
Romanian authorities detained the Tate brothers in December after several women testified that Andrew Tate had lured them to Romania with the promise of marriage, only for him to sexually exploit them.
The Tate brothers had moved to Romania to run "The Real World," a seminar-like camp for men that they claimed would help participants boost their masculinity and help them live luxurious lives.
Various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, had previously banned Tate for his misogynistic, anti-gay, and violent comments, like telling his followers how to hit women, blaming sexual assault survivors for their abuse, and saying that women "belong at home."
He became a prominent figure among American right-wing circles after his appearances on InfoWars and and links to far-right figures.
Tate's Twitter account was reinstated in November under Elon Musk's "free speech" pledge to bring back banned users. Tate has publicly hailed Musk as a "hero of free speech."