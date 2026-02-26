World Economic Forum head resigns over Epstein ties

The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum resigned over his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the fallout from newly released files continues to ensnare business and political elites.

Børge Brende, who has led the forum for more than eight years, said on Thursday that he decided to step down “after careful consideration,” following an investigation by WEF over revelations in the latest Epstein documents.

Brende is among other high-profile Norwegians to face repercussions over their associations with Epstein, including the country’s former prime minister, the crown princess, and a diplomat.