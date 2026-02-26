World Economic Forum head resigns over Epstein ties

The News
The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum resigned over his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the fallout from newly released files continues to ensnare business and political elites.
Børge Brende, who has led the forum for more than eight years, said on Thursday that he decided to step down “after careful consideration,” following an investigation by WEF over revelations in the latest Epstein documents.
Brende is among other high-profile Norwegians to face repercussions over their associations with Epstein, including the country’s former prime minister, the crown princess, and a diplomat.
Brende is the second chief of the World Economic Forum run out by scandal, a bad look for a forum whose core mission is promoting global stability.
But it does clear the air for the organization, paving the way for BlackRock’s Larry Fink to further put his own stamp on the place. Fink — and his ability to get Trump over to the Swiss Alps this year — put the gathering squarely back on the map.
He is seen as favoring Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, to take over WEF, though her huffy exit this year from a dinner stacked with US government officials may make things awkward.