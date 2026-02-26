Events Email Briefings
US, Ukraine to discuss post-war plan

Updated Feb 26, 2026, 6:46am EST
Zelenskyy and Trump.
Jonathan Ernst/File photo/Reuters

President Donald Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as US and Ukrainian envoys prepared to discuss post-war reconstruction.

Zelenskyy said the meeting today would focus on a recovery plan for Ukraine, as well as a prisoner swap with Russia, which continued its onslaught on Kyiv overnight.

Though Zelenskyy has said the war is at the “beginning of the end,” many remain skeptical of a ceasefire being agreed to any time soon, even as Russia’s battlefield progress continues to stall and its personnel losses mount.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s recovery bill keeps rising: A recent estimate put the country’s recovery at almost $600 billion, around three times its pre-war GDP.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
