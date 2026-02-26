Exclusive / The Sierra Club has a plan to fight Trump — and fix itself

Working under a president who views climate change as a hoax and has launched a fusillade against just about every pillar of US environmental policy should make for a great time to be a climate activist, and many green groups did indeed see a surge in donations during Trump’s first term. But the second time around has proven more challenging, and groups like the Sierra Club have had to work harder to prove their relevance and effectiveness in the face of mounting concerns about energy affordability, and a pivot by companies, universities, and other institutions away from DEI issues.

Many environmental groups have reported financial problems in the past year, driven by a combination of evaporating small-dollar donations, federal funding cuts, shifting priorities from once-major donors like Bill Gates, and costly legal fights with Big Oil, including a ruling on Wednesday by a North Dakota judge that Greenpeace will have to pay $345 million to the pipeline company Energy Transfer.

In addition to these headwinds, the Sierra Club faces others of its own making; as The New York Times recently documented, the group has in recent years often focused more on policing its members’ word choices, and getting pulled into debates over issues such as Middle East politics and police brutality than zeroing in on core environmental objectives like forcing the closure of coal-fired power plants. Some Club insiders felt the group risked alienating members and muddying its message at a time of some of the gravest threats to US environmental policy in modern history.

Those accusations, Blackford said, “are very misguided in terms of what the core work is and has always been and will always continue to be.” One of the Club’s strongest legal assets, she said, was its nationwide base of local chapters, which allowed it to establish standing in practically any courtroom in the country. In order to have meaningful support in so many jurisdictions, she said, it was essential to maintain productive relationships across a wide range of socio-economic and political groups.

“Any stance we take, we’re going to gain some [supporters] and we’re going to lose some, because we do have people on all sides of these issues,” she said. “But if you look at where most of the polluting industries are, where most of the coal plants are, they’re predominantly in communities of color, in low-income communities. And nature still really resonates across the political spectrum. So I think we’re more relevant than ever, [and] have a lot of tools to keep this fight going.”