Wall Street’s top cop wants companies to name names

Wall Street’s top federal prosecutor wants more corporate executives, and fewer faceless entities, in the dock.

The Southern District of New York is changing a longstanding approach to corporate fraud prosecutions, hoping to incentivize companies to flip on their executives and let the government bring individual charges instead of simply fining corporate parents.

Jay Clayton’s new approach rewards companies for early and full cooperation, including turning over evidence they gather about exactly who did what.

Corporate corruption cases are particularly ripe for individual accountability, Clayton said in an interview earlier this month at the Southern District’s Manhattan offices. “Responsibility for bribes should not be only at the company level; people pay bribes,” he said. It should be “rare” that a company is charged for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and no individual charges are brought, he said.

Companies must also quickly repay victims, who can wait years for fines to be paid and doled out by lawyers.

“After self-reporting, the only thing companies need to worry about is making victims whole and being maximally cooperative, including providing information about who did what,” Nicolas Roos, chief of the SDNY’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, told Semafor.

The Obama DOJ pivoted to focusing on individual prosecutions, requiring an “all-or-nothing” obeisance from companies hoping for leniency, though that policy was eased during President Donald Trump’s first term.