Exclusive / Republican floats working with Democrats on voter ID bill

Senate Republicans are sharply divided over how to pursue the SAVE America Act voter ID and citizenship bill.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wants Senate Majority Leader John Thune to force Democrats to use a talking filibuster to block it, but Thune says Republicans are not united on the idea. And there also aren’t the votes to change the filibuster.

But Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., has an idea.

“We should be locked in on trying to get eight or nine Democrats to vote yes on the SAVE Act,” Marshall told Semafor. “That’s the most plausible route to success.”

Democrats say the bill is not necessary. But even then Republicans think forcing Democrats to block it repeatedly could be useful. “Look at the polling on this. Why wouldn’t we want to just pound that message every day?” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said.