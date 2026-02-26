Exclusive / Paypal, Stripe not currently in talks

PayPal isn’t currently in talks to sell itself — to Stripe or anyone else — and has been working for months with bankers to prepare for a potential activist campaign or unwanted takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

The process followed a steep decline in PayPal shares that executives worried could leave the company vulnerable, the people said. Bankers began working with PayPal under former CEO Alex Chriss, who was ousted earlier this year. Bloomberg reported that Stripe is considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal this week. PayPal declined to comment. Incoming CEO Enrique Lores officially starts next week.