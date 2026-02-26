Netflix walks away from $83B Warner Bros. takeover

Netflix, facing dismal odds in Washington and an increasingly restive shareholder base, walked away from its deal for Warner Bros. Discovery Thursday.

The company said it wouldn’t match the $111 billion offered by Paramount, clearing the way for David Ellison to take over a storied movie studio in Warner Bros., a dominant but controversial news channel in CNN, and a rich content library that includes Harry Potter and Batman.

“This transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price,” Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement.

As consolation, Netflix will pocket a $2.8 billion breakup fee from Warner Bros.

“We are excited about the potential of a combined Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery and can’t wait to get started working together telling the stories that move the world,” Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said.

But having swung and missed at its first big M&A deal, and suggested that it needed something beyond the streaming reach and global content it produces and licenses from studios, it now has to reassure investors that its business is fine.

It has also learned a bruising lesson about dealmaking in President Donald Trump’s Washington. Sarandos seemed to have contained the administration’s preference for Paramount, which owns Bari Weiss’s right-leaning The Free Press and has been pushing CBS News rightward since buying it in October.

That lasted until a week ago, when Netflix board member Susan Rice criticized companies which “take the knee” to Trump. The president responded by calling for Netflix to fire her, which seemed to lengthen the odds that his Justice Department would approve a deal that some Republicans in Congress had already been criticizing as anti-competitive.

Netflix also publicly shrugged off concerns from state attorneys general as procedural rather than dire. Sarandos repeatedly stressed that the company was a “disciplined” buyer, all but inviting Paramount to put up the money needed to beat back Netflix’s offer.