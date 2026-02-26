Kalshi investigates insider trading, a first for prediction markets

Kalshi reported an employee of YouTube star MrBeast to federal authorities for allegedly using inside information to place well-timed bets on its platform. It’s the first time Kalshi has done so — a recognition that, even in the wild west of prediction markets, insider trading is bad for business.

“If people don’t trust [our markets], they’re not going to use them,” Robert DeNault, Kalshi’s head of enforcement, said in an interview. “And if we can’t get them to use them, we don’t get pricing accuracy.”

A growing number of bets that seemed too on the nose — on the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Super Bowl halftime show, Google’s 2025 Year in Search rankings, and that proof of aliens exists, to name a few — have put Kalshi and rival Polymarket on the defensive.