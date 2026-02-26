Ireland moves to ward-off potential Russian attack

Ireland said it would deepen its naval cooperation with Britain and France and step up protection of shipping and undersea infrastructure from potential Russian attacks. Dublin has been neutral since 1922: It is not a NATO member and did not fight in World War II, although it relies on British forces to protect its airspace. But growing concern over Russian hybrid warfare — notably cyberattacks and sabotage of submarine cables — led the country’s defense ministry to launch its first maritime security plans, potentially permitting NATO ships to patrol its waters. This is not the first time Moscow’s recent aggression has driven formerly neutral countries towards its adversaries. Finland and Sweden both joined NATO following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.