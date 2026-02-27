Debatable: AI at the Pentagon

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, argued that there should be more constraints around the use of AI by the military and domestic national security agencies:

“It has the potential to turn us into a police state. In Maine, for example, people were threatened by ICE who were just watching and they said, ‘Oh, now you’re going in the terrorist database.’ ICE denies there is such a thing, but this is what the agent said. And the potential for AI — combined with access to all the government’s data, taxes, Social Security, health care, combined with identification — is very scary and something we do need to pay attention to. And I’m afraid the Congress is sort of stymied by the complexity of it, and therefore not doing anything, and it’s going to be a real problem.

“What the company [Anthropic] is talking about is some limitations on the use that I think are common sense.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who was part of a bipartisan Senate working group on AI, said it’s too early to determine whether the technology should have more limitations placed on it:

“We’re doing some research on it. We’re still learning about it. It’s a very serious issue but we want to make sure we’ve got the tools available for our young men and women in uniform. But I also recognize that each of these organizations has concerns that they just simply want to express. I get that. Where it ends up yet, I don’t know.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Armed Services panel, said that the potential benefits associated with AI should outweigh any calls to restrict it:

“It’s kind of like when we first came upon the internet, and nobody knew what to expect, and it’s turned out to be a good tool for everybody. AI is going to do the same at a more enhanced rate. I think AI is going to enhance the military, advance our manufacturing, but also enhance taking the fraud out of the big budget that the military has.”