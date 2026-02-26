Events Email Briefings
China’s new box office hit is backed by its spy agency

Feb 26, 2026, 10:25am EST
Screenshot from trailer of “Scare Out”
Screenshot/CMC Pictures/YouTube

One of the biggest Chinese box office hits during the Lunar New Year holiday was a spy thriller backed by the country’s intelligence agency.

Scare Out follows counter-espionage agents tracking down a researcher who leaked information about a stealth fighter jet. China’s Ministry of State Security said the script was based on real cases and is a “timely warning rooted in reality,” tying the film to Beijing’s broader security education campaign.

The ministry, which has never directly supervised a movie until now, often “sensationalizes” national security threats to “instill a suspicion of foreigners,” the Jamestown Foundation wrote last year. Scare Out follows a trend of nationalist flicks that cruise to box office success.

J.D. Capelouto
