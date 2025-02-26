Trump touts $5M ‘golden visa’ to encourage wealthy foreigners

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the US would start offering a so-called “gold card” for immigrants for around $5 million, even as the administration ramps up deportations and other restrictions on immigration more broadly.

It’s unclear when the new program would be rolled out or what the vetting process will involve, but the initiative would replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which allows people who invest enough into the US to apply for permanent residency. The new offering would instead require a direct payment to the federal government.

When asked whether Russian oligarchs would qualify for gold cards, Trump said they could, adding that some are “very nice people.”