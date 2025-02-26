The State of Happiness in 2025

Global leaders are grappling with widening divisions across countries and cultures amid geopolitical crises, economic uncertainty, and lower trust in institutions. The consequences: greater political polarization, weaker familial relationships, and overall lower life satisfaction.

Semafor, in partnership with Gallup and in coordination with the World Happiness Report editorial team, will present the latest data and insights at the 2025 World Happiness Report launch.

Conversations with top decision-makers and leaders will focus on the report’s key themes around kindness, generosity, and happiness, allowing global leaders and citizens to better understand happiness and kindness trends, ways to improve social connections, and policies that enhance well-being.