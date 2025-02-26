Africa’s share of renewables in power mix to jump to 40% by 2030: Report

The share of renewables in Africa’s power generation mix will jump to more than 40% by 2030, up from 27% today, according to a new report.

Geothermal and hydropower energy are leading the way in East and West Africa, which boast cleaner energy sources than the continent’s more fossil fuel-heavy north and south.

But there is much untapped potential in solar and wind energy, said a new report by the African Energy Chamber, a South Africa-based advocacy group, along with scope to drastically increase hydropower generation.

Hydropower has been the largest renewable energy source on the continent to date, contributing up to 90% of the power mix in countries such as Ethiopia and DR Congo.