Africa’s share of renewables in power mix to jump to 40% by 2030: Report

Preeti Jha
Preeti Jha
Feb 26, 2025, 8:23am EST
africaAfrica
Solar panels at the Atlantic Shrimp farm in Lagos, Nigeria.
Temilade Adelaja/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The share of renewables in Africa’s power generation mix will jump to more than 40% by 2030, up from 27% today, according to a new report.

Geothermal and hydropower energy are leading the way in East and West Africa, which boast cleaner energy sources than the continent’s more fossil fuel-heavy north and south.

A world map showing countries by solar power potential.

But there is much untapped potential in solar and wind energy, said a new report by the African Energy Chamber, a South Africa-based advocacy group, along with scope to drastically increase hydropower generation.

Hydropower has been the largest renewable energy source on the continent to date, contributing up to 90% of the power mix in countries such as Ethiopia and DR Congo.

