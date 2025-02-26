Nvidia earnings show tech giant remains bullish on AI chip demand

Nvidia’s revenue surged at the end of the year, the chip giant reported in its latest quarterly earnings, beating analysts’ expectations.

Overall, Nvidia’s full year revenue was $130.5 billion, up 114% compared to its last fiscal year, with its AI chips driving the bulk of its business.

Analysts closely watch the chip giant’s quarterly earnings: Nvidia has grown massively amid the artificial intelligence boom, and it has become something of a barometer for AI — and even the health of the larger market.

But investors have questioned how long the salad days will last, and in particular, if cloud companies will keep spending on Nvidia’s high-powered chips to power their AI services.

The emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, and its subsequent toll on Nvidia’s stock price, “opened our eyes to the fact that Nvidia is not invincible,” one analyst said.